Number of myGov ID users surpasses 5 mln in 2025
The number of myGov ID users exceeded 5 million in 2025, marking a 19% increase compared to the previous year.
As reported by Azernews, this was announced by Farid Osmanov, Chairman of the Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA), during a press conference on the agency’s annual performance held today.
Osmanov noted that the number of transactions carried out via the platform rose by 29% year-on-year, reaching 101.1 million in 2024.
He also highlighted significant growth in system integration, stating that the number of information systems connected to the platform increased by 67% over the past year to a total of 274.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!