Number of myGov ID users surpasses 5 mln in 2025

2 February 2026 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The number of myGov ID users exceeded 5 million in 2025, marking a 19% increase compared to the previous year.

As reported by Azernews, this was announced by Farid Osmanov, Chairman of the Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA), during a press conference on the agency’s annual performance held today.

Osmanov noted that the number of transactions carried out via the platform rose by 29% year-on-year, reaching 101.1 million in 2024.

He also highlighted significant growth in system integration, stating that the number of information systems connected to the platform increased by 67% over the past year to a total of 274.