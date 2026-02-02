2 February 2026 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Recently released documents from the Jeffrey Epstein archive include explosive claims involving some of the world’s most high-profile figures, Azernews reports.

According to an email exchange between Ariane de Rothschild and Jeffrey Epstein, it is alleged that when Adolf Hitler was destitute in Vienna, he resided in a shelter funded by both the Rothschild and Epstein families. The correspondence, though unverified independently, has drawn renewed attention due to its historical implications.

Separately, the files reveal that in 2017, Bill Gates communicated with Epstein regarding “pandemic simulation[s].” The email suggests discussions around preparedness exercises and hypothetical scenarios, providing further insight into Gates’ engagement with Epstein prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The documents, released by the US Department of Justice, comprise millions of pages and include correspondence, images, and financial records, exposing the network of interactions between Epstein and politicians, business leaders, and royalty. While the files do not prove wrongdoing by the individuals mentioned, they shed light on the scope of Epstein’s global influence and connections.

The historical and health-related references in these emails are likely to fuel public debate, particularly regarding transparency, the circulation of elite influence, and the ethical boundaries of such associations.

Authorities have emphasized that the files are part of an ongoing review and urge caution in interpreting allegations until fully corroborated.