Azerbaijani banks to issue Chinese UnionPay cards under new agreement
Azerbaijani bank customers will soon be able to obtain cards from the Chinese UnionPay payment system, marking a significant step in diversifying payment options in the country, Azernews reports. The development comes following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and UnionPay, aimed at expanding financial and payment system collaboration.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!