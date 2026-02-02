Azerbaijani banks to issue Chinese UnionPay cards under new agreement

2 February 2026 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani bank customers will soon be able to obtain cards from the Chinese UnionPay payment system, marking a significant step in diversifying payment options in the country, Azernews reports. The development comes following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and UnionPay, aimed at expanding financial and payment system collaboration.

