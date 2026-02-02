President Ilham Aliyev met with President of the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi [PHOTOS]

2 February 2026 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on February 2 in Abu Dhabi.

During the conversation, they emphasized that Azerbaijan–UAE bilateral relations are based on a strategic partnership. The parties hailed the development of cooperation between the two countries in all areas, including political, economic, energy (including renewable energy), cultural, humanitarian, and other fields. The leaders highlighted the importance of reciprocal visits and meetings between the two presidents expanding relations.

The meeting touched on the significance of the “Peace Shield – 2026” joint operational-tactical exercise in Abu Dhabi between the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates. They expressed confidence that such exercises contribute to the development of operational military interoperability between the two countries' armed forces, and underscored the importance of continuing them in the future.

The heads of state exchanged views on the prospects of relations and future contacts.

In the presence of the two presidents, a document was signed concerning the sale of a portion of the non-controlling stake held by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy in Southern Gas Corridor CJSC to XRG, the international investment arm of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

Within the framework of the visit, a Letter of Intent on defense cooperation was also signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the United Arab Emirates.

The presidents of Azerbaijan and the UAE expressed confidence that these agreements will provide further impetus to the development of relations between the two countries.

The conversation also touched on the possibility of establishing twinning relations between Baku and Abu Dhabi.