National Art Museum holds lecture on Islamic Art and Easel Paintings from Iravan's Sardar Palace [PHOTOS]

Laman Ismayilova

A lecture entitled "The Collection of Islamic Art of the Georgian National Museum and Easel Paintings from the Sardar Palace of Iravan" has been held at the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, Azernews reports.

The lecture was delivered by Irina Koshoridze, Chief Curator of the Georgian National Museum, Professor, and Doctor of Philosophy in Art History.

The lecture was organized as part of the closing ceremony of the exhibition "Mirza Gadim Iravani: A 200-Year Chronicle of Art." During the presentation, a detailed overview was given of the examples of Islamic art preserved in the collection of the Georgian National Museum. Special attention was paid to their technical and stylistic features, as well as to their place within the historical and cultural context of the region.

At the same time, the discussion focused on easel paintings that once belonged to the Sardar Palace, reflecting the palace culture of their era. The portraits presented at the exhibition were analyzed in terms of their artistic and aesthetic characteristics, execution techniques, and their significance in the history of art of the Caucasus region, based on museum materials.

The lecture also included a discussion of the book "Mirza Gadim Iravani: At the Crossroads of Time," co-authored by Irina Koshoridze. The publication places special emphasis on new attributions of two portraits depicting literary characters associated with the Sardar Palace of Iravan, which are housed in the Georgian National Museum. The lecture concluded with a broad discussion and a Q&A session with the audience.

As part of the event, the feature documentary film "Paradise Dream" was also screened, dedicated to the life and work of Mirza Gadim Iravani. The film was directed by Honored Art Worker Elkhan Jafarov.

The lecture and film screening once again presented the artist's work within its cultural and historical context and served as a meaningful and memorable scholarly and cultural conclusion to the exhibition "Mirza Gadim Iravani: A 200-Year Chronicle of Art."

