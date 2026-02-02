Devil Wears Prada 2' trailer out

2 February 2026 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The 20th Century Fox film studio has released a trailer for the highly anticipated second part of the cult classic The Devil Wears Prada. The film is scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 1 this year, Azernews reports.

Actresses Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci will reprise their iconic roles, according to the teaser released by the studio. The video captions declare, “The biggest movie event of the year is starting now.”

Two months ago, the studio shared the first trailer, which confirmed that the main cast would remain unchanged. The press release adds, “Almost twenty years after their iconic roles as Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are returning to the trendy streets of New York and the stylish offices of Runway magazine in the long-awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined an entire generation.”

The new installment will also feature Sir Kenneth Branagh, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Chiron, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora. In addition, Tracy Thoms and Tibor Feldman will reprise their roles as Lily and Irv from the first film.

The teaser hints that the sequel will explore the impact of social media and modern fashion trends on the glamorous yet cutthroat world of Runway magazine, showing how the industry has evolved since the original film. Fans can expect a mix of nostalgia, wit, and the same sharp style that made the 2006 movie a cultural phenomenon.