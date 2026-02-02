Belarus unveils new ruble symbol

2 February 2026 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The National Bank of Belarus has officially introduced a new graphic symbol for the national currency, the Belarusian ruble, Azernews reports.

The author of the winning design was awarded a certificate of honor today. In total, around 2,700 applicants took part in the competition, which also included online public voting. A total of 22,146 people cast their votes for the new symbol.

The final design was selected based on a combination of public voting results and evaluations by a special commission. The outcome of the competition was officially announced on December 31, 2025.

Introduction of a dedicated currency symbol places the Belarusian ruble among a relatively small group of world currencies—such as the dollar ($), euro (€), pound (£), and yen (¥)—that have their own recognizable graphic signs. Officials say the new symbol is expected to strengthen the currency’s visual identity and simplify its use in digital payments, financial documents, and international communications.