US ramps up military footprint across the Middle East [PHOTO]

2 February 2026 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The United States has significantly expanded its military presence across the Middle East, reinforcing both air and naval assets amid heightened regional tensions and uncertainty surrounding Iran, Gaza, the Red Sea, and broader escalation risks, Azernews reports.

According to open-source military tracking data, the US Air Force has carried out a large-scale redeployment aimed at boosting mobility, endurance, and strike readiness:

More than 80 C-17 Globemaster III strategic transport flights

Three C-5M Super Galaxy heavy-lift aircraft

Numerous C-130H/J tactical transport missions

Up to 20 KC-135 and KC-46 aerial refueling tankers, critical for sustained combat operations

Two HC-130J Combat King II aircraft dedicated to combat search and rescue

Two E-11A BACN platforms acting as airborne communications hubs

RC-135 Rivet Joint aircraft conducting strategic electronic and signals intelligence

Six F-35A stealth fighters and six EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft

F-15E Strike Eagles and A-10C Thunderbolt II attack aircraft already positioned in-theater

Military analysts note that the scale and composition of these deployments point less to routine rotations and more to contingency planning, enabling rapid escalation or response if needed.

On the maritime front, the US Navy has reinforced key chokepoints and allied defenses: