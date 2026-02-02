Azercell hosts National Informatics Olympiad team ahead of Youth Day [PHOTOS]

2 February 2026 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

Ahead of Youth Day, Azercell welcomed members of Azerbaijan’s national team preparing for international Informatics Olympiads with the company’s support. The meeting highlighted the young talents’ achievements on the international stage, as well as the long-term, systematic cooperation model that underpins these successes.

Sona Abbasova, Director of the Corporate and Marketing Communications Department at “Azercell Telecom” LLC, company representatives, Fuad Garayev, Deputy Director of the Institute of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the coaches of the national Informatics team participated at the event.

Cooperation between Azercell and the Institute of Education, aimed at training the national Informatics team, has been ongoing since 2017. Through this collaboration, students have the opportunity to participate in additional training sessions. The partnership also supports a structured and comprehensive program for international Olympiad preparation and the development of young people’s programming and IT skills. Currently, about 90 students involved to the additional training program each year.

As a result of this long-term cooperation, members of the national team have successfully represented Azerbaijan at prestigious international and regional Informatics Olympiads, winning a total of 104 medals, including 6 gold, 33 silver, and 65 bronze medals.

Opening the event, Sona Abbasova stated: “Our company is committed to developing talented young people and fostering a knowledge-driven, highly qualified human capital in the fields of IT and programming. In this context, the Institute of Education is one of our key partners. Your achievements at international Olympiads once again demonstrate the significance of this initiative. I am confident that the young people we support today will become the professionals driving the country’s technological development tomorrow.”

Fuad Garayev also commended the partnership, noting: “With Azercell’s support, members of the national Informatics team undertake international competition preparation in a structured and professional manner. Additional training classes, implementation of targeted training programs, and the establishment of a dedicated learning environment empower students to fully develop their potential. This comprehensive approach enhances their performance at international Olympiads and contributes to nurturing the next generation of IT and ICT specialists in the country.”

At the conclusion of the event, medalists of international Informatics Olympiads were presented with certificates and special gifts.