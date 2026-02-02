Samsung switches to English for global communication

2 February 2026 21:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Samsung Electronics will adopt English as the standard language for written communication with its overseas subsidiaries to reduce delays and duplication caused by translation and to accelerate global collaboration, business sources said on Monday, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

“We will unify written communication between Korea and our overseas subsidiaries under a global standard so that colleagues around the world can work together as one global team and collaborate more seamlessly,” Samsung Electronics President Roh Tae-moon said in an internal message.

The new global communication guidelines will begin a pilot program this month, with full implementation planned for March. Initially, the guidelines will apply to Samsung Electronics, Samsung Display, and Samsung Biologics, before expanding to other affiliates.

Under the new rules, all work-related emails and attached documents exchanged between Korea and overseas subsidiaries must be written in English from the initial drafting stage. Overseas subsidiaries are also required to prepare internal reports in English.

The policy covers reports and official documents, including files created in Excel, PowerPoint, and Word, but excludes verbal conversations, messaging apps, personal notes, draft materials for review, and simple working-level coordination documents. Subsidiaries in non-English-speaking countries may continue to use local languages for internal official documents.

Roh also encouraged employees to make greater use of AI tools such as Copilot and Knox Meeting. His remarks came after feedback at a recent executive seminar at Samsung's Human Resources Development Center in Yongin, Gyeonggi, where participants noted that the company had underutilized AI tools despite having access to them.

As of the end of last year, Samsung Electronics employed about 137,000 staff overseas, exceeding its domestic workforce of approximately 125,000. Some units have already begun routine use of English. For example, the foundry business within Samsung Electronics’ Device Solutions Division and certain teams at Samsung Bioepis have prepared reports, materials, and conducted meetings in English since last year.

Interestingly, analysts note that this move could not only improve efficiency but also strengthen Samsung’s position as a truly global tech leader, making it easier for teams across continents to innovate and respond rapidly in an increasingly competitive market.