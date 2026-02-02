Azerbaijan Central Bank set for first 2026 rate decision as inflation eases
The Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan (CBAR) is set to announce its first monetary policy decision of 2026 on February 4, in line with its official schedule for the public disclosure of interest rate decisions. The announcement will concern the parameters of the interest rate corridor, which remains a key instrument of the Central Bank’s monetary policy framework. The upcoming decision is expected to provide important signals to financial markets, businesses, and households regarding the future direction of monetary conditions in the country. The most recent adjustment to the interest rate corridor was made by the Board of the Central Bank on December 10, 2025. Under that decision, all parameters of the corridor were reduced by 0.25 percentage points. As a result, the benchmark interest rate was lowered to 6.75 per cent, while the lower bound of the interest rate corridor was set at 5.75 per cent and the upper bound at 7.75 per cent. The decision entered into force on December 11, 2025.
