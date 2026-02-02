Georgia to introduce new school rules

2 February 2026 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Starting from the beginning of the new academic year, Georgia will introduce new rules in secondary schools. Amendments to legislation concerning these innovations have already been submitted to Parliament, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Education and Science of Georgia has released official information on the upcoming changes. It is reported that Parliament will soon review the draft amendments to the Law on General Education prepared by the Ministry.

According to the draft, general education in Georgia will now last between 11 and 12 years, with the minimum age for starting primary education set at 6 years. Schools will accept children who turn 6 by September 15. Additionally, school uniforms will be mandatory for primary-level students.

The draft also stipulates that if a teacher, or any other staff member at a general education institution, is found guilty of violence against a student, their employment contract will be terminated. Furthermore, these employees will be banned from working in the education sector for a period of 3 years.

In addition, the amendments introduce new norms regarding the duration of basic and secondary levels of education, setting clearer guidelines for how long students will spend in each stage of their academic journey.

These changes reflect an ongoing push by the Georgian government to modernize the education system, not only by extending the length of education but also by ensuring a safer environment for students. With mandatory school uniforms and stronger penalties for misconduct, these reforms aim to improve both the quality of education and the overall student experience in Georgia's schools.