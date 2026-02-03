Azerbaijan State Security Service arrests four citizens over Ukraine-Russia conflict

3 February 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The State Security Service (SSS) of the Republic of Azerbaijan has launched a comprehensive investigation into citizens participating in illegal armed conflicts outside the country’s borders. These measures aim to identify and hold accountable individuals involved in paramilitary groups not recognized by national legislation, Azernews reports, citing the SSS Press Service.

According to the Service, intelligence suggests that a significant number of Azerbaijani citizens have been killed, gone missing, or sustained injuries while fighting in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Several individuals are also reportedly being held in captivity.

Following targeted investigations, four citizens have been formally detained. Real Eldaniz oglu Nabiyev (born 1991), Faris Famil oglu Huseynov (born 1993), Ali Elnur oglu Mammadov (born 1994), and Murov Hasan oglu Mirhashimli were found to have participated in combat operations under the control of various armed groups. In January 2026, these individuals were taken into custody, and a court has ordered their pre-trial detention.

The State Security Service reiterates that joining such foreign armed conflicts is a serious criminal offense under Azerbaijani law. The agency warned that strict legal measures will continue to be enforced against any citizen found guilty of participating in military actions on foreign soil.