Türkiye, Kazakhstan agree to deepen cooperation on Middle Corridor development

3 February 2026 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev have agreed to strengthen collaboration on the development of the Middle Corridor, following the 8th meeting of the Joint Strategic Planning Group (JSPG) held in Ankara on February 2, the Turkish Foreign Ministry reported via Azernews.

The meeting focused on broadening Turkish-Kazakh relations across trade, investment, culture, education, energy security, regional coordination, healthcare, ecology, counterterrorism, defense, and the defense industry. The ministers celebrated the 34th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening multifaceted cooperation based on shared history, language, and culture.

Economic and technological cooperation was a priority topic, including:

Simplification and diversification of trade and investment

Promotion of technology transfer and joint investments in agriculture

Expansion of collaboration in ecology, health, science, and technology, particularly in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, digitalization, and space

Energy cooperation was also emphasized, covering oil and gas infrastructure, clean energy, electricity transmission, and exploration and processing of minerals, including rare earth elements.

Regarding regional integration, the ministers highlighted the Middle Corridor as a sustainable route linking Central Asia to Europe through Türkiye. They committed to advancing collaboration bilaterally, through the trilateral mechanism with Azerbaijan, and on international platforms such as the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). Kazakhstan remains Türkiye’s largest trading partner in Central Asia, and both parties noted progress on implementing the Action Plan of the 13th Joint Economic Commission meeting in April 2024.

Security cooperation also featured prominently, with agreements on coordinated action against terrorism, organized crime, and other threats, alongside continued defense and military-technical collaboration, including modernizing Kazakhstan’s defense industry through joint ventures.

The ministers emphasized people-to-people ties as a foundation of bilateral relations, citing institutions such as:

Ahmed Yasavi International Kazakh-Turkish University in Turkestan

Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center in Astana

Türkiye Scholarships for Kazakh students

Maarif Foundation schools in Astana and Almaty

Cooperation through TIKA and KazAID on sustainable development and assistance projects to third countries was also highlighted. Fidan expressed gratitude for Kazakhstan’s support following the February 2023 earthquakes in Türkiye, including the construction of a school in Gaziantep’s Nurdağı district.

Both ministers welcomed progress in health, education, science, and cultural exchanges, and reiterated their commitment to the Turkic World – 2040 Vision, strengthening Turkic structures such as the TDT, and supporting CICA’s evolution into a full-fledged international organization.

International and regional issues were discussed, including Afghanistan, Gaza, Ukraine, and Syria, with support expressed for the second phase of the Comprehensive Peace Plan in Gaza and recognition of Turkish Cypriots’ rights within the Turkic world.

The Middle Corridor, connecting China to Europe via Central Asia and the Caspian Sea, was highlighted as a strategic alternative to the Northern and Southern trade routes, offering a faster land-based link between Eastern Asia and Europe while bypassing longer maritime routes.

The meeting underscores Türkiye and Kazakhstan’s determination to deepen strategic, economic, and cultural cooperation, with the Middle Corridor serving as a key platform for regional integration and connectivity.