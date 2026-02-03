Men's boxing team launches training camp ahead of season

3 February 2026 11:26 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's men's national boxing team has kicked off its first training camp of the new year, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan Boxing Federation.

The national team, coached by head trainer Ravshan Khojayev, has begun its preparations in Baku.

The coaching staff has invited all medalists from the Azerbaijan National Championships to take part in the camp.

Training sessions are being held at the Baku Boxing Centre, with primary focus placed on overall physical conditioning.

The training camp is scheduled to conclude on February 20, after which the team is expected to move into the next phase of competitive preparations.

Boxing is known as one of the oldest and most popular sports in the history of humankind.

The earliest evidence of boxing dates back to Egypt around 3,000 BC.

This sport was introduced to the ancient Olympic Games by the Greeks in the late 7th century BC.

In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) was established.

Since 1946, it has been referred to as the International Boxing Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games in St. Louis.

In 1926, the boxing championship was held for the first time in Azerbaijan, where national boxers took first place.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has become a full member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many international championships.

Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as the first national boxer, as a gold medallist at the world championship.

Another Azerbaijani boxer, Fuad Asadov, was among the medallists at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.

Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for major boxing championships.

The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was the first licensed youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.

The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the London 2012 Olympic Games.