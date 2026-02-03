Valentine’s Day festivities arrive in Old City

3 February 2026 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A festive celebration dedicated to Valentine's Day will be held at the Gosha Gala Square, Azernews reports.

On February 7-14, visitors will be welcomed by a beautifully decorated venue, specially designed photo zones, and a warm, celebratory atmosphere. It promises to be a charming setting where couples and loved ones can enjoy the spirit of the holiday in style.

Visitors are invited to spend delightful and unforgettable moments with your loved ones amid the historic ambiance of the Old city (Icherisheher).

Every year on February 14, couples around the world exchange flowers, chocolates, and heartfelt messages in a celebration of love. But the history of Valentine's Day is far older and more complex than modern traditions suggest.

While today's celebrations focus on romance and affection, the holiday's history traces back to ancient Rome, where mid-February festivals welcomed the arrival of spring.

Over time, these traditions merged with Christian legends and European cultural practices, eventually transforming into the modern Valentine's Day we recognize today.

In Azerbaijan, Valentine's Day has become a popular occasion, especially among young people, who use it as a moment to express their feelings and celebrate relationships. From decorated cafes and romantic dinners to special gifts and public celebrations, the holiday has gained a warm place in the country's contemporary cultural life.