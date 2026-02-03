Azernews.Az

Tuesday February 3 2026

Azerbaijan Central Bank's foreign exchange reserves top $11.56 billion

3 February 2026 11:47 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan Central Bank's foreign exchange reserves top $11.56 billion
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan exceeded $11.56 billion as of February 1, 2026, Azernews reports. The figure reflects a monthly increase of...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more