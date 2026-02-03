ChatGPT’s share in Azerbaijan market declines to 84.62%

3 February 2026 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

The market share of the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, in Azerbaijan has declined to 84.62%. As reported by Azernews, citing data from the Global Stats statistical centre, usage of ChatGPT in the country fell by 6.16 percentage points in January compared to the previous month. The data shows that Google Gemini holds...

