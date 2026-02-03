Trevi Fountain introduces ticket fee

3 February 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Starting today, anyone who wants to visit the Trevi Fountain in Rome will need to purchase a ticket, Azernews reports.

Access to the designated area right by the fountain’s bowl will now cost two euros. This measure aims to regulate the flow of visitors and protect one of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

Every day, tens of thousands of people come to the fountain to take photos or toss a coin into the water. The large square in front of the fountain will remain free to visit.

According to city authorities, the new system is designed to better manage visitor numbers, prevent overcrowding, and improve the overall experience. The goal is to “counteract overcrowding, enhance the visitor experience, and protect one of the city’s most popular monuments.”

Tickets can be purchased online via a special website, at the entrance to the fountain, or at tourist information centers throughout the city. Residents of Rome will continue to have free access. People with disabilities and their companions, as well as children under six, are also exempt. The access system operates from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on most days.

The Trevi Fountain is one of Rome’s main attractions. For about a year now, the number of visitors has been limited: no more than 400 people can be in the fountain area at the same time. Last year, more than ten million people visited the fountain, with up to 70,000 on peak days.

Legend has it that if you toss a coin into the fountain over your left shoulder while turning your back to it three times, you are sure to return to Rome someday. Every year, around 1.5 million euros are thrown into the fountain, which are later used to support city social projects.