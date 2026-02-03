Iran-Armenia flights from Tehran to Yerevan canceled without explanation

3 February 2026 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

Two flights scheduled from Tehran to Yerevan were canceled on February 3, according to the online flight information board of Yerevan’s Zvartnots International Airport, Azernews reports.

The services, scheduled to operate with Fly Kish and Armenia Airways, did not depart, and no official explanation has been provided by Iranian or Armenian authorities.

The reasons behind the cancellations remain unclear, but experts point to broader factors that have disrupted air travel between Iran and neighbouring countries in recent months:

Earlier in 2026, large‑scale protests across Iranian cities, triggered by economic pressures and national currency devaluation, led to flight cancellations between Tehran and Yerevan, as well as disruptions to other international services. These cancellations were directly linked to internal unrest and abrupt changes at airports amid security concerns.

The Middle East has seen repeated flight disruptions tied to geopolitical instability, including periods when Iran closed its airspace due to military actions or threats from neighbouring conflicts. For example, past escalations involving Iran and other regional actors have forced airlines to cancel or reroute flights to ensure safety, leaving carriers to avoid Iranian airspace entirely at times.

Armenia’s geography and air routes have made it a transit point during regional disruptions. In June 2025, several flights, including those to and from Yerevan, were canceled or diverted amid clashes between Israel and Iran, illustrating how broader Middle East tensions can impact Caucasus travel patterns.

In response to earlier flight cancellations, some Iranian travellers began using the Agarak land border crossing into Armenia. Officials have said this reflects shifting travel dynamics when scheduled air services are disrupted, rather than official refugee movements.

Relations between Iran and Armenia also encompass strategic cooperation on transport and trade links, with Tehran affirming support for Armenia’s regional connectivity projects, though both countries continue to navigate complex geopolitical pressures in the region.

At this stage, authorities have not confirmed whether the latest cancellations were due to operational, commercial, domestic security issues, or wider regional airspace concerns. Further updates from aviation regulators or airline operators could help clarify the situation.