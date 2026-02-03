Azerbaijan, Oman chart new courses in bilateral cooperation [PHOTOS]

3 February 2026 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

During his visit to the Sultanate of Oman, Azerbaijan's Culture Minister Adil Karimli has met with Umberto Fanni, General Director and Artistic Director of the Royal Opera House Muscat, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The minister provided information about the development of professional theatre and opera in Azerbaijan, noting the country's rich traditions in this field.

The meeting focused on discussions regarding potential cooperation between the Royal Opera House Muscat and the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, as well as other theatre and concert institutions.

During the talks, an exchange of views also took place on the possible staging of the opera "Koroghlu" by the great Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli at the Royal Opera House Muscat.

Azerbaijan and Oman are actively enhancing their cultural, scientific, and humanitarian cooperation.

In recent years, activities in arts, music, performance, and cultural exchange have become a recurring theme in diplomatic engagements.

One significant dimension of this cooperation has emerged through performing arts and musical exchange.

In June 2025 in Muscat, the Azerbaijan‑Oman Friendship Concert was held, organized with the support of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with the Diaspora and initiatives by the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Arab Countries.

The concert welcomed around 300 guests, including members of the Azerbaijani community, diplomats, and local residents.

Performers, including teachers and students from the Royal Conservatory of Music and Art, presented works by prominent Azerbaijani composers such as Uzeyir Hajibayli, Fikrat Amirov, Arif Melikov, and Tofig Guliyev.

Cultural exchange has also taken place through traditional visual arts and handicrafts.

In January 2026, Azerbaijan participated in the First International Forum for Creative Handicraft Industries in Muscat, showcasing traditional Azerbaijani arts such as Shebeke stained‑glass, takaldouz embroidery, and felt‑making.