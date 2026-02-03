Norwegian parliament to debate abolishing monarchy over 'Epstein' crisis

3 February 2026 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Norway’s parliament is set to consider a proposal on February 3 that would abolish the monarchy and transition the country to a republican system of government, as debates unfold against the backdrop of an escalating crisis surrounding the royal family.

Azernews reports via Reuters that the discussion coincides with the start of a high-profile trial in Oslo involving Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit. He is accused of 38 criminal offenses, including rape. The situation has further intensified public and political scrutiny of the monarchy, alongside renewed media attention surrounding reports about the Crown Prince’s alleged past links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Supporters of the republican initiative argue that their stance is rooted in principle rather than current scandals. Une Ayna Bastholm, a representative of the Green Party, said a republic with an elected president would be better suited to modern society, stressing that political power should not be inherited and that an elected head of state would be accountable and able to resign.

Some politicians from the Labour Party have also voiced support for abolishing the monarchy, arguing that national unity does not depend solely on royal figures and that other respected leaders could fulfill a unifying role. However, the majority of political parties, including conservative and right-wing factions, remain firmly opposed to the proposal.

A transition to a republican system would require a constitutional amendment, necessitating a two-thirds majority in parliament across two separate terms. Analysts note that the proposal has little chance of passing, but say the debate itself highlights growing questions about the resilience and future role of the monarchy amid ongoing controversies.