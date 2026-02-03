Baku Military Court continues trial of Armenian officials for aggression against Azerbaijan

3 February 2026 16:38 (UTC+04:00)

The open trial against Armenian citizens, including Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Gukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others, accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, preparing and waging aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws of war, terrorism, financing terrorism, forcibly seizing and retaining power, and other serious offenses, will continue on February 5.

Citing the Baku Military Court, AzerNEWS reports that the proceedings began on January 17, 2025, and on December 26, the court panel went into deliberation.

The charges against the defendants include the direct involvement and leadership of the Armenian state, its institutions, officials, armed forces, and illegal armed groups in planning and executing aggressive acts against Azerbaijan. These actions were carried out in violation of both domestic and international law. Oral and written orders, instructions, and guidance, along with material, technical, and personnel support and centralized management under strict supervision, facilitated Armenia’s military aggression.

The indictment also covers the participation of former Armenian leaders, including Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan, Vazgen Manukyan, Vazgen Sargsyan, Samvel Babayan, Vitali Balasanyan, Zori Balayan, Seyran Ohanyan, Arshavir Karapetyan, Monte Melkonyan, and others, in the crimes committed during this aggression.

In total, 15 individuals face charges under multiple articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code, including:

Article 100 – Planning, preparing, initiating, and waging aggressive war; Article 102 – Attacks on persons or organizations using international protection; Article 103 – Genocide; Article 105 – Extermination of the population; Article 106 – Enslavement; Article 107 – Deportation or forced relocation of the population; Article 109 – Persecution; Article 110 – Forced disappearance of persons; Article 112 – Illegal deprivation of liberty contrary to international law; Article 113 – Torture; Article 114 – Mercenary activities; Article 115 – Violation of laws and customs of war; Article 116 – Violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict; Article 118 – Military plunder; Article 120 – Intentional killing; Article 192 – Illegal entrepreneurship; Article 214 – Terrorism; Article 214-1 – Financing terrorism; Article 218 – Creation of a criminal organization; Article 228 – Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and related devices; Article 270-1 – Acts threatening aviation security; Article 277 – Assassination of state or public officials; Article 278 – Forcibly seizing or retaining power, forcibly changing the constitutional order; Article 279 – Forming unauthorized armed groups or units.

The trial marks a significant step in holding those responsible for Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan accountable under international and national law.