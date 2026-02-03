Baku, Tashkent expand cultural partnership [PHOTOS]

3 February 2026 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

Prospects for expanding bilateral cultural cooperation have been discussed at a meeting between Akif Marifli, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center under the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan, and Otabek Jurayev, Director of the Uzbekistan State Drama Theatre, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Cultural Center.

The meeting focused on discussing the potential for the development of bilateral cultural cooperation and reaching agreements on the implementation of joint theatre projects.

Particular attention was given to preparing joint theatrical productions with the participation of the troupe of the Uzbekistan State Drama Theatre in cooperation with the Azerbaijan Cultural Center.

It was noted that starting from the current theatre season, plays by Azerbaijani playwrights will be regularly staged on theatre stages across Uzbekistan.

The sides expressed confidence that these joint theatrical initiatives will make a significant contribution to strengthening humanitarian dialogue and further expanding cultural ties between the two countries.

Note that the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Tashkent plays a special role in the Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations in the fields of culture, science, education, and tourism.

The center was opened on September 27, 2010, with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Since then, the cultural center has successfully implemented a number of projects aimed at strengthening the ties between the two countries.