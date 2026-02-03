Winter Tale Music Festival to kick off in Gabala

3 February 2026 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The 2nd International Winter Tale Music Festival will be held in Gabala beginning on February 5, Azernews reports.

The festival is organized by the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibayli, with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and "Gilan".

The Gabala Music Festival, which has been held during the summer season since 2009, has now been organized in winter for the second year in a row.

Over the four days of the festival, audiences will be presented with a rich and diverse program at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center in Gabala. Concerts catering to various musical tastes will be held, including vocal performances, chamber instrumental music evenings, solo recitals, flamenco-jazz, and themed music nights such as Azerbaijan–Spain and Baku–Naples, adding color to the cold winter season.

The first day of the "Winter Tale" festival will be dedicated to the musical legacy of the great composer Gara Garayev. People's Artists Farhad Badalbayli and Murad Adigozalzade, along with the Azerbaijan State String Quartet, will perform on stage.

On February 6, the festival's grand opening will take place. Performers include the Symphony Orchestra of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater conducted by Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev, Honored Artist Afaq Abbasova (soprano), Aytac Shikhalizade (mezzo-soprano), Azer Zade (tenor), and Mahir Taghizade (baritone). That evening, the concert program will feature beloved works by Giacomo Puccini, Gioachino Rossini, Giuseppe Verdi, Franz Lehár, Musa Mirzayev, and other Azerbaijani and world composers.

Alongside being a celebration of music, the Gabala Festival can also be considered an important contribution to intercultural dialogue. This year's festival is no exception in this regard.On February 7, the chamber music evening titled "Baku–Naples: A Musical Bridge," symbolizing friendship between Azerbaijan and Italy, will be held in Gabala. Audiences will enjoy works by Azerbaijani and Italian composers.

On February 8, the International "Winter Tale" Music Festival will come to a close. During the flamenco-jazz music evening titled "Azerbaijan–Spain: Two Countries, One Music," invited performers and dancers from Spain will take the stage.

Thus, over the course of four days, Gabala will once again present music lovers with an unforgettable "Winter Tale."