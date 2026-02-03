Germany Slams Russia’s Labeling of Berlin as ‘Revanchist’

3 February 2026 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

Germany’s Foreign Minister Johannes Wadesful has sharply condemned a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry that characterized the German government as “revanchist.”

Azernews reports, Wadesful described Russia’s claim as a “cheap, distraction-driven tactic” and emphasized that Germany has no issue with critically examining its own historical past.

The statement came after Russia accused the German government of addressing Moscow in an ultimatum-like manner and portraying Berlin as a revanchist power.

In its statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned that any foreign military contingents, including German forces, stationed on Ukrainian territory would become legitimate targets for the Russian Armed Forces.