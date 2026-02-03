Record military spending in India sparks strategic concerns in Pakistan and China

3 February 2026 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

While global attention remains focused on the war in Europe and crises involving Greenland and Iran, India has sharply increased its military budget.

Thus, India’s government has allocated a record 7.85 trillion Indian rupees (approximately $94.2 billion) to the Ministry of Defence under the draft budget for the 2026–2027 fiscal year.

This marks the largest defence budget in India’s history, representing a 15.19 percent increase compared with the previous year.

Data presented in the budget show that defence spending will account for 2 percent of India’s projected GDP and 14.67 percent of total government expenditure.

Major planned procurements include next-generation fighter aircraft, submarines, drones, and other advanced weapons systems.

Surely, India’s recent move has sparked ambiguity across the world, particularly in Pakistan and China. For years, global observers have argued that India seeks to counterbalance China’s growing power. Against this backdrop, the grand military parade organized by China in 2025 and India’s subsequent surge in defense spending have raised questions about whether New Delhi is positioning itself in direct competition with Beijing.

At the same time, India’s latest decision is likely to compel its arch-rival Pakistan to take corresponding steps in response.

In a comment for AzerNEWS on the issue, political analyst Imran Khalid noted that from a Pakistani perspective, this massive 15.19% increase is not merely a budgetary exercise; it is a clear signal of India’s continued pursuit of regional hegemony and a direct challenge to the strategic stability of South Asia.

“The scale of this budget is staggering. With an allocation of over $94 billion, India’s military spending is now several times larger than the entire federal budget of Pakistan. This is not the behavior of a state seeking peace, but one that is aggressively investing in offensive capabilities."

According to Khalid, the rationale behind this increase is multifaceted:

Operational Aftermath: A significant portion of these funds is being diverted to cover "emergency procurements" following the military standoff last year (referred to in India as Operation Sindoor).

Modernization & Procurement: India is earmarking billions for high-end platforms, including the acquisition of 114 Rafale fighter jets, advanced submarines from Germany, and next-generation drones.

Domestic Defense Industrial Base: Under the guise of "Aatmanirbharta" (self-reliance), India is pumping massive subsidies into its own defense sector to reduce import dependency and build a domestic war machine.

The political analyst added that this budgetary hike would undoubtedly destabilize the region. By focusing heavily on capital expenditure, nearly $26 billion specifically for new weapons, India is forcing a "qualitative arms race" in South Asia.

“For Pakistan, this necessitates a state of high alert. While we seek peace, India’s "cold start" doctrines and the rapid acquisition of stealth technology and long-range missiles force Islamabad to prioritize its own defense, despite our economic challenges,” he opined.

As for China, Khalid underscored that India’s buildup along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and its increasing naval presence in the Indian Ocean are viewed as part of a broader Western-backed strategy to contain Beijing. This will likely lead to a more permanent and militarized posture from the Chinese side as well.

“Pakistan and China, as "all-weather" strategic partners, will not remain passive observers. Our response will likely be characterized by strategic symmetry rather than a dollar-for-dollar spending match. For instance, I can bring an example about the Induction of Advanced Technology. Pakistan is already moving toward the induction of 5th-generation fighter jets (such as the J-31/J-35 stealth fighters) and the HQ-19 missile defense system to neutralize India's new acquisitions.

Moreover, we will see deeper military cooperation between Islamabad and Beijing, including joint exercises, intelligence sharing, and the integration of satellite navigation systems like Beidou. Pakistan will also continue to focus on its "Full Spectrum Deterrence" posture, ensuring that no matter how much India spends on conventional weapons, the cost of aggression remains prohibitively high.

Generally, India’s massive defense budget is a "strategic imperative" only for those who wish to dominate their neighbors. For the rest of the region, it is a warning that we must remain vigilant and united against hegemonistic designs,” Imran Khalid added.