Spectacular concert featuring piano pieces by the renowned composer Sergei Bortkiewicz has been presented to the audiences, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic Hall.

The concert program was inspired by the fairy tales of the famous Danish writer Hans Christian Andersen.

Prior to the concert, the Philharmonic's director and pianist Saida Taghi-zade addressed the audience, speaking about the creative legacies of both artists.

She highlighted the young and talented pianists' individual interpretations of the works, their performance techniques, and their emotional expressiveness.

The creative harmony between Hans Christian Andersen and Sergei Bortkiewicz can be described as follows: Andersen creates fairy tales, while Sergei Bortkiewicz retells those tales through music.

Guided by this concept, the concert showcased young, gifted soloists who not only narrated stories on stage but also brought their imaginations to life through the magical sounds of the piano.

Organizing the concert in this format made a significant contribution to the children's development, both in literary and musical terms.