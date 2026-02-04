Singapore hosts top aviation show

4 February 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Asia’s largest aviation industry exhibition opened in Singapore on Tuesday, showcasing ambitious regional growth goals and innovations in both civil and defense aviation, Azernews reports.

The 10th Singapore Airshow, held every two years, attracts more than 1,000 companies, including industry giants such as Airbus, Boeing, and ST Engineering, as well as emerging drone and defense technology firms.

The Asia-Pacific region continues to be the fastest-growing market for air travel, driven largely by China and India, with passenger traffic projected to grow by 7.3% annually through 2026. Despite this boom, aircraft and engine manufacturers are struggling to keep up with demand for fleet expansion.

Boeing recently announced a deal with Air Cambodia for the delivery of 10 737 MAX aircraft, while Chinese manufacturer COMAC is gaining attention with its C919 passenger jet, making its second appearance at the exhibition.

According to analysts at Jefferies, since 2012, the Singapore Airshow has accounted for only about 5% of total orders placed at global airshows—far less than in Paris, Farnborough, or Dubai. Nevertheless, the event remains a key meeting point for regional airline executives and manufacturers aiming to address the rapid growth in Asia-Pacific air travel, which now accounts for roughly 35% of global air traffic.

A recent report by Alton Aviation Consultancy projects that India, China, and Southeast Asia will represent eight of the ten fastest-growing air transport markets worldwide between 2024 and 2044.

As part of the exhibition’s highlights, demonstration flights were performed by air force pilots from Singapore, Indonesia, India, China, Malaysia, and Australia, showcasing both advanced fighter jets and emerging drone technologies.

In addition, Singapore announced on Monday the creation of its National Space Agency (NSAS), which will begin full operations on April 1. The agency aims to consolidate Singapore’s position in the global space economy, projected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2035, fueled by cheaper and more accessible orbital launches. Interestingly, NSAS plans to collaborate with local universities and startups to develop small satellites capable of monitoring climate change, maritime activity, and urban development in real time.