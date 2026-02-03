Israeli military sources say talks with Tehran do not ease readiness, expect possible US strike on Iran

3 February 2026 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Israeli military sources have told the Maariv newspaper that ongoing talks between Washington and Tehran have not led to any reduction in Israel’s defensive or offensive readiness, and that the security establishment continues to prepare for the possibility of a U.S. military strike against Iran, according to the report, Azernews reports.

The sources said Israel is maintaining heightened alert levels even as diplomatic engagement proceeds.

The assessment underscores growing concern in Israeli defence circles that negotiations between Washington and Tehran are unlikely to prevent escalation, and that military action remains a real option. Israeli officials told Maariv that they believe the United States may move to strike Iran, with readiness levels kept high across forces.

The remarks come amid renewed diplomatic efforts between the U.S. and Iran aimed at addressing nuclear and regional security issues. Officials say indirect talks are planned in Istanbul later this week, involving envoys from both sides, in an attempt to revive nuclear negotiations and reduce tensions. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Pakistan, Egypt, and the UAE have been invited to participate in talks regarding Iran in Istanbul.

However, the broader strategic environment remains fraught:

U.S. military assets, including warships and aircraft, have been deployed in the region, interpreted by analysts as a buildup that could enable a future strike.

Iranian leaders, including the foreign minister and army chief, have publicly stated Tehran is prepared for conflict while also signalling openness to dialogue under certain conditions.

Tehran’s Supreme Leader has warned that any U.S. attack would trigger a regional war, illustrating the high stakes involved.

Israeli assessments reported by other media suggest that the United States could carry out military action against Iran within the coming weeks to months, though not necessarily immediately, and that such plans are being discussed at the highest levels of Israel’s defence establishment.

Despite this, diplomatic actors continue to push for negotiations, with regional voices arguing that war between the U.S. and Iran would be detrimental to Middle East stability and calling for more robust diplomatic solutions.