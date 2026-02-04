Azernews.Az

Wednesday February 4 2026

Azerbaijan's Central Bank cuts refinancing rate to 6.5% [PHOTO]

4 February 2026 11:45 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's Central Bank cuts refinancing rate to 6.5% [PHOTO]
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

The Management Board of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan has decided to cut the refinancing rate to 6.5% from 6.75%, Azernews reports, citing a LinkedIn post by Governor Taleh Kazimov. The floor of the interest rate corridor was also reduced to...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more