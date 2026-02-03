iPhone 20 feature glass case

3 February 2026 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 20, expected for release in 2027, is rumored to feature a completely new design with a glass body and no physical buttons, Azernews reports.

According to journalists from CNet, who analyzed leaked internal information, the device will primarily consist of glass, offer an updated design, and remove traditional physical buttons for a sleeker, more futuristic look.

The smartphone is expected to include a thinner and brighter OLED display compared to previous models. Its Face ID sensor will likely be embedded under the screen, and the device will be powered by a processor featuring high-speed Mobile High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) RAM. Additionally, the iPhone 20 is rumored to boast an astounding 200-megapixel camera, marking a significant leap in smartphone photography.

For context, at the end of January, Counterpoint Research named the iPhone 16 the best-selling smartphone of 2025. The top four smartphones on the list also included the iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, demonstrating Apple’s continued dominance in the high-end smartphone market.

Apple is rumored to be experimenting with recyclable glass materials for future iPhones, which could make the iPhone 20 one of the company’s most eco-friendly smartphones yet. Analysts suggest this move is part of Apple’s long-term goal to achieve a carbon-neutral product line by 2030, combining cutting-edge technology with sustainability.