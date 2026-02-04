Kazakhstan and Pakistan plan to boost trade

4 February 2026 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Kazakhstan and Pakistan aim to boost bilateral trade to $1 billion in the medium term, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, further steps to strengthen trade and economic cooperation were discussed during a bilateral meeting in Islamabad between Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev and Pakistani Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal Khan.

By the end of 2025, trade turnover between the two countries had nearly doubled, reaching $105.6 million.

The ministers emphasized the need to move from isolated initiatives to a systematic mechanism for implementing bilateral agreements.

“Kazakhstan has proposed focusing on high-potential sectors, including the agro-industrial complex, food industry, chemicals and petrochemicals, metallurgy, mechanical engineering, and pharmaceuticals. To ensure practical implementation, QazTrade and Pakistan’s TDAP agency will serve as key operators, supporting businesses and fostering direct B2B contacts,” the ministry statement said.

The Pakistani side highlighted the strategic importance of cooperation with Kazakhstan, noting that the republic is the largest economy in Central Asia and Pakistan’s main export market in the region.

Following the talks, the two countries signed a protocol consolidating the agreements and outlining mechanisms for their implementation, the report added.

Interestingly, experts believe that this partnership could serve as a gateway for Pakistan to access Central Asian markets and for Kazakhstan to strengthen its ties with South Asia, creating opportunities in logistics, energy, and technology sectors.