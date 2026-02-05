Baku Dance Championship to gather young talents [PHOTOS]

5 February 2026 12:32 (UTC+04:00)

On February 22nd, the Mardakan Culture Palace will host one of the most anticipated and visually stunning dance events of the year — the Baku Dance Championship, Azernews reports.

The event is organized by the Azerbaijan Dance Association with the organizational support of the Azerbaijan Youth Union.

Speaking about the event, President of the Azerbaijan Dance Association, Aziz Azizov, said that this year's championship will be historic. For the first time in the history of the event, the championship will be held not in the heart of the capital, but in the heart of the Absheron Peninsula — Mardakan.

"Mardakan is the cultural and spiritual heart of Absheron, its pride and history. Holding the Baku Dance Championship in the villages of Absheron could become a new tradition, emphasizing the connection between dance art, folk culture, and the region," Aziz Azizov emphasized.

The broad competitive program of the championship will cover a rich palette of dance styles and genres.

Folk and Ethnic Directions:

Ethnic Folklore

Folklore Stylization

Folklore Shows

Special attention will be given to ethnic folklore, one of the most complex and valuable directions. These performances, created over 50 years ago, strictly adhere to the canons of authentic music, traditional costumes, and original dance patterns.

Folklore stylization will present author’s interpretations based on national folklore and folk choreography, while folklore shows will transform dance into a full-scale stage performance with elements of theatricalization, poetry, songs, props, symbols, and flags.

Contemporary and Show Dance Directions:

Acrobatic and Gymnastic Dance

Show Dance

Street Dance

Hip-hop

K-pop

Breakdance Shows

World Folk Dances:

World Folk Dances

Bollywood (Modern)

Classical Indian Dances

Age and Category Groups:

Participants will compete in the following age groups:

Babies — Up to 7 years

Children — 7–10 years

Juniors — 10–15 years

Adults — 16 years and older

Quantitative categories include:

Solo, Duet, Trio

Small Groups (4–7 people)

Groups (8–12 people)

Ensembles (13–20 people)

Large Ensembles (more than 20 participants)

Ranking Status and the Battle for the Champion's Cup:

The Baku Dance Championship is the second-ranking tournament of 2026. The first ranking competition, the "Kapaz Cup" held in Ganja, has already determined one of the participants for the Champion's Cup — the "Khamsa" ensemble.

The Champion's Cup is the year-end competition where the winners of all ranking tournaments come together. The Baku Dance Championship will determine who will represent the capital in the final stage.

Expect fierce competition and vibrant performances from collectives such as "Inji" (Hovsan), "Gratsia Dance," "Gratsia Sport," "Yalkin," the Azad Folk Dance Ensemble, as well as groups "Gaval," "Nur," "Kamerton," "Azeri," "Gunay," "Turan," "Khari Bulbul," and many others.

The organizers promise a powerful dance show, a high level of professionalism, and a real battle for leadership. The name of the winner will be revealed on February 22nd at the Mardakan Culture Palace.

