Shanghai is one of top five global megacities

3 February 2026 22:26 (UTC+04:00)
Shanghai, with a population of 24 million, is one of the world’s most influential megacities, ranking alongside New York, Tokyo, and Los Angeles. With a GDP of $816.2 billion, it is a key global player in finance, trade, and shipping, Azernews reports.

