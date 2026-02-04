Azerbaijan's Culture Minister holds talks with U.S. and Italian diplomats [PHOTOS]

4 February 2026 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Culture Minister Adil Karimli has held meetings with the Chargé d'Affaires of the United States Embassy, Amy Carlo, and the Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Luca Di Gianfrancesco, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Adil Karimli stressed that there are broad prospects for the development of cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States.

He pointed out that the Azerbaijani government attaches special importance to the development of culture and creative industries, highlighting state support in this field.

During the meeting with the Italian ambassador, Minister Karimli underlined that the long-standing strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy has created a strong foundation for successful cooperation in the cultural sphere.

It was noted that bilateral relations in various cultural fields continue to expand year by year, covering a wide range of areas such as the preservation and restoration of historical and cultural heritage, music, theatre, art education, architecture, and design.

The minister also specifically highlighted the active involvement of Italian companies in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, particularly in cultural and restoration projects.

Ambassador Luca Di Gianfrancesco expressed his gratitude for the meeting and reaffirmed Italy's strong interest in deepening cultural cooperation with Azerbaijan. He also warmly recalled the contributions of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation to the restoration of historical and religious heritage sites in Italy and the Vatican.

During the discussions, special attention was given to the activities of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Italy, and an exchange of views took place on issues of mutual interest.

The meetings also touched upon the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, which will be held in Azerbaijan later this year.