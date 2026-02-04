Only few days left until Winter Olympic Games

4 February 2026 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The countdown has entered its final stage for the Milano–Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, with only a few days remaining until the world’s top winter athletes gather in Italy, Azernews reports.

The prestigious sporting event hosted by Italy is just days away from its official opening.

The Azerbaijan national team is continuing its preparations at an intensive pace, aiming to deliver a strong performance at the Games. Azerbaijan will be represented at the Olympics by alpine skier Anastasiya Papatoma and figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev.

Azerbaijan has yet to win a medal at the Winter Olympic Games. The country made its Olympic debut as an independent state in 1998 at the Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan. Since then, Azerbaijan has taken part in every edition of the Winter Games, but none of its athletes have reached the podium so far.

The nation's best result to date came at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, where Yuliya Zlobina and Aleksey Sitnikov finished 12th in the ice dance competition of figure skating.

At the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, Azerbaijan was represented by two athletes. In the figure skating events, Vladimir Litvintsev placed 18th, while Yekaterina Ryabova finished 15th.

Azerbaijan secured its first-ever qualification for the Winter Paralympic Games in February 2022.

Mehman Ramazanzade earned a quota place in the cross-country skiing sprint event at the Beijing Paralympics. However, a serious injury sustained during training shortly before the opening ceremony prevented him from making his official Paralympic debut.

The Winter Olympic Games will be held from February 6 to 26, followed by the Winter Paralympic Games from March 6 to 15.

Competitions will be staged across several regions of northern Italy, with Milan serving as the main metropolitan hub and Cortina d'Ampezzo hosting many of the alpine events. Additional venues in Bormio, Livigno, Val di Fiemme, and Anterselva will welcome athletes in disciplines that require world-class mountain and snow conditions. The Games are expected to feature around 2,900 athletes from more than 90 countries, competing for medals in 16 sports and over 110 events.

Traditional Olympic winter sports such as alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, biathlon, ski jumping, Nordic combined, figure skating, ice hockey, curling, speed skating, and short track will once again take center stage. Freestyle skiing and snowboarding will showcase dynamic, youth-oriented disciplines, while the sliding sports of bobsleigh, skeleton, and luge will add speed and technical precision to the program.

A major highlight of the Milano–Cortina Games will be the Olympic debut of ski mountaineering, a discipline that perfectly reflects the Alpine character of the host regions. Its inclusion marks the Olympic movement’s continued evolution and its efforts to connect with new generations of athletes and fans.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place in Milan, symbolizing the connection between modern city life and mountain heritage, while Cortina d'Ampezzo, which previously hosted the 1956 Winter Olympics will once again play a central role in welcoming the world.