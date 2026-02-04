Azerbaijan Int'l badminton tournament begins in Baku [PHOTOS]

4 February 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan International 2026 Badminton Tournament has officially got underway, Azernews reports.

A total of 347 badminton players from 33 countries will compete over six days in the International Challenge–level tournament.

The competition is being held at the Sports Palace of Azerbaijan Technical University, where 238 matches will be played across four courts. Both local and international referees are officiating the event.

On the opening day, qualification matches were held across all categories. Azerbaijan is represented in the tournament by 28 athletes, including 14 male and 14 female players.

The final matches of the Azerbaijan International tournament are scheduled to take place on February 8.

The Azerbaijan Badminton Federation is considered an active partner within the global and European badminton communities.

Founded in 1962, the federation has become one of the most active members of the world badminton family with international tournaments, development programs and strategic partnerships.

In 2023, Baku hosted the Congress of the Badminton Europe Confederation for the first time.

The large-scale event covered the issues on the agenda of badminton competitions during the preparation period for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

The motto of the Congress was Inclusive Badminton, celebrating the accessibility of badminton for all.