Total Energies and Kuwait Oil Company sign mou to boost cooperation at KOGS 2026

3 February 2026 22:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

At the opening of the 5th Kuwait Oil & Gas Show and Conference (KOGS) 2026, TotalEnergies and Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cooperation, exchanging expertise, and conducting technical studies, Azernews reports.

The signing ceremony was attended by Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies; Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah, CEO of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation; and Ahmad Jaber Al-Eidan, CEO of KOC.

The MoU includes technical studies on new exploration opportunities in Kuwait, with TotalEnergies mobilizing its expertise to support future projects.

Patrick Pouyanné said, “We are pleased to strengthen our cooperation with Kuwait Oil Company through this MoU, which reflects our shared ambition to contribute to Kuwait's objectives in developing its resources. The studies to be carried out will help inform future projects, while further deepening our long-term relationship with Kuwait.”

The agreement highlights ongoing collaboration between international energy companies and national oil operators in the Gulf region, aiming to enhance resource development, technology transfer, and long-term strategic partnerships in the oil and gas sector.