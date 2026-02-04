Azerbaijan expects inflation to stay within target in 2026–2027
Under the baseline scenario, annual inflation is projected to remain within the target range by the end of 2026 and throughout 2027, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!