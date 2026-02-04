Leyla Aliyeva visits Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi [PHOTOS]

4 February 2026 01:01 (UTC+04:00)

Leyla Aliyeva visited Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi on February 3.

Azernews reports that Sheikh Zayed Mosque is one of the six largest mosques in the world and is named after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder and first President of the United Arab Emirates.

Construction of the mosque began in 1996. About 50,000 people can worship here at the same time.

The Quran is recited continuously in this magnificent building.