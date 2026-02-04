First military friction emerges after US troop deployment near Iran

4 February 2026 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The first signs of direct military tension have surfaced following the deployment of US forces near Iran, amid a broader regional buildup and renewed diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran, Azernews reports.

On the morning of February 3, six armed Iranian boats approached the US-flagged oil tanker Stena Imperative as it transited the Strait of Hormuz, north of Oman. Reuters and The Wall Street Journal, citing informed sources, reported that Iranian forces ordered the tanker’s crew to shut down its engines and prepare to be boarded. The vessel instead increased speed, after which a US Navy warship moved in to escort the tanker through the area.

Iranian state-linked Fars News Agency, citing Iranian officials, claimed the tanker had entered Iranian territorial waters, left after receiving a warning, and that “no serious security incident occurred.” Reuters, however, reported that the tanker never entered Iranian waters, highlighting sharply conflicting accounts of the encounter.

The same day, Bloomberg reported another escalation at sea. A US F-35C fighter jet shot down an Iranian drone that approached the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea. US Central Command confirmed the incident, stating the drone was destroyed in self-defense after posing a potential threat to US forces.

These incidents come as preparations continue for renewed US-Iran talks on Tehran’s nuclear program, currently expected to take place on February 6. The meeting is slated to involve Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Whitkoff. According to Axios, Tehran is pressing to relocate the talks from Istanbul to Oman, citing logistical and political considerations.

While Washington has previously not ruled out military action against Iran, President Donald Trump signaled a more cautious tone last week. Speaking on January 31, Trump said Iran was engaged in “serious” discussions with the United States, adding that future steps would depend on the outcome of the negotiations.

Taken together, the naval confrontation in the Strait of Hormuz and the downing of an Iranian drone underline how fragile the security environment has become, even as both sides publicly emphasize diplomacy. The coming days—particularly the outcome and location of the planned talks—are likely to determine whether tensions ease or escalate further.