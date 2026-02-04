Leyla Aliyeva attends "Human Fraternity Majlis" event in Abu Dhabi [PHOTOS]

4 February 2026 00:46 (UTC+04:00)

On February 3, Leyla Aliyeva attended the "Human Fraternity Majlis" event at the Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi.

Azernews reports that first, a video address by Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance of the United Arab Emirates, was shown.

Then, Secretary-General of the Council of Muslim Elders Mohammed Abdulsalam and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva spoke. Cardinal George Koovakad read a letter addressed to the participants of the event by Pope Leo XIV. A video clip about the "Zayed Human Fraternity Award" was shown.

The panel session titled "Women's leadership is the foundation of human fraternity" was attended by former President of Indonesia and member of the Zayed Prize jury Megawati Sukarnoputri, First Lady of Lebanon Nehmat Aoun, and First Lady of Colombia Veronica Alcocer Garcia.

Speaking at the panel session, Leyla Aliyeva stated that respect for different cultures, religions and traditions has always been an integral part of the lifestyle in Azerbaijan. She emphasized that children grow up in a friendly environment and with high family values, which shapes them as strong personalities in the future. Speaking about the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva stated that the Foundation has built or renovated many schools not only in Azerbaijan, but also in Pakistan, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Stressing the importance of changing the education system with the development of new technologies, Leyla Aliyeva said that this process has already begun.

Leyla Aliyeva noted that both parents and teachers should value children more, treat them with respect and be able to listen to them.

Touching on the importance of protecting children from the negative effects of social media, Leyla Aliyeva stated that currently, Azerbaijan is studying ways to protect minors from harmful information based on international experience.

The First Lady of Pakistan, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, also spoke at the event.