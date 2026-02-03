Azernews.Az

Tuesday February 3 2026

Number of tourists from Middle East visiting Azerbaijan rises

3 February 2026 19:17 (UTC+04:00)
Number of tourists from Middle East visiting Azerbaijan rises
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The number of tourists coming to Azerbaijan from Middle East countries continues to grow, according to data from the State Tourism Agency, Azernews reports. In 2025, more than 301,300 foreign citizens from Middle Eastern countries visited Azerbaijan — an increase of...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more