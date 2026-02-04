Indian carrier cancels flights to Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku and Tashkent amid Iran tensions

4 February 2026 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

India’s largest budget airline IndiGo has canceled all flights to and from Tbilisi (Georgia), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Baku (Azerbaijan), and Tashkent (Uzbekistan) until February 28, 2026 due to the evolving situation around Iran, the airline announced on February 3, Azernews reports.

The airline said the decision is part of precautionary measures to ensure passenger and crew safety amid regional security concerns. Affected customers have been advised to explore alternative travel options or request a full refund.

IndiGo’s affected routes typically fly over or near Iranian airspace, which has become a focus of concern as geopolitical tensions escalate in the region. Several European carriers, including Lufthansa, KLM, and Air France, have already suspended or rerouted flights to Middle East destinations since late January due to airspace safety risks tied to the possibility of military action involving Iran.

The airline said it will continue to monitor developments and review its flight schedule as the situation evolves.

Analysts note that heightened advisories, such as warnings from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency to avoid Iranian airspace because of air defence systems and potential military activity, have led multiple airlines to adjust operations as a precaution.

The cancellations contribute to broader travel disruptions in the region, affecting connectivity between South Asia, the Caucasus, and Central Asia as carriers rethink routes that cross sensitive airspace.