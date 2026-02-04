Another grain shipment heads to Armenia via Azerbaijan railways

4 February 2026 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A new shipment of grain will be sent from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan’s railway network.

As reported by Azernews, today, eight railcars loaded with grain will depart from Azerbaijan to Armenia, transiting through Azerbaijani territory.

It’s important to note that on October 21, President Ilham Aliyev, during a joint press statement with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, announced that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia, which had been in place since the occupation period.

The transport of grain from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijani territory began on November 9, 2025.

As of today, a total of 20,099.88 tons of grain have been shipped from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijan via rail.

The most recent shipment took place on February 1, when additional railcars carrying grain were sent to Armenia through Azerbaijan. The total weight of the grain in this shipment was 1,746 tons.

Of the total grain volume sent, 5,577.2 tons were transported last year, while 14,942.38 tons have been delivered this year.