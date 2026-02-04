Second round of Russia–Ukraine talks opens in UAE amid escalating tensions
The second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, mediated by the United States, has begun in the United Arab Emirates, as efforts continue to end the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II, Azernews reports, citing international media outlets.
Ukrainian and Russian delegations arrived in the UAE early Wednesday morning, while the U.S. delegation, led by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, landed later in the day.
The two-day trilateral talks are taking place against the backdrop of reported violations of an agreement aimed at halting attacks on energy infrastructure. In the lead-up to the negotiations, Russia launched a large-scale drone and missile barrage targeting Ukraine’s energy grid.
The strikes disrupted electricity and heating supplies across several regions amid sub-zero temperatures, raising humanitarian concerns and casting a shadow over prospects for progress in the Emirati capital.
