Azerbaijan Cup quarterfinals kicks off today

4 February 2026 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The quarterfinal stage of the Azerbaijan Cup gets underway today, Azernews reports.

Two matches are scheduled for the opening day of the quarterfinals. In the first encounter, Sumgayit will face Zira.

The match will be played at the Mehdi Huseynzade Sumgayit City Stadium and is set to kick off at 17:00 local time.

Later in the evening, Sabah will host Gabala at the Bank Respublika Arena. That match is scheduled to begin at 19:30.

The remaining quarterfinal fixtures, Shamakhi vs. Qarabag and Turan Tovuz vs. Kapaz will be held on February 5.

The second legs of the quarterfinal round are expected to take place in early March, when the teams will battle for a place in the semifinals.