Armenia’s ‘Strong Armenia’ party proposes 'Ministry of Sex', sparking outrage

4 February 2026 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenia’s insurgent Strong Armenia party has proposed the creation of a “Ministry of Sex”, claiming it would ensure there are “no unsatisfied women” in the country and help address the nation’s declining birth rate, a suggestion that has drawn widespread criticism, Azernews reports.

The proposal was made by Sargis Karapetyan, co-founder of Strong Armenia, ahead of this summer’s parliamentary elections. Karapetyan argued that a rise in political activism among middle-aged women reflects sexual dissatisfaction, and suggested that a dedicated ministry could help tackle this issue. He said on the Triangle podcast: “Can we now actually say that in a strong Armenia there will be no unsatisfied women?”

The concept was originally discussed by sociologist Armen Khachikyan, who suggested that women’s political engagement was linked to sexual dissatisfaction. Karapetyan expanded on the idea, stating the ministry could also play a role in reversing Armenia’s declining birth rate, though he did not detail any specific measures.

The comments drew sharp criticism from lawmakers, activists, and social media users. Sona Ghazaryan, an MP from the ruling Civil Contract party, described Karapetyan’s remarks as “pure sexism,” adding that they “strip women of their agency, reducing them to the level of male fantasies and crude promises.” Feminist influencer Lucy Kocharyan said: “Don’t wrap your pre-election campaign’s sexual lust around the women of Armenia.”

Karapetyan later defended himself, claiming his words were taken out of context and accusing Armenia’s political leadership of “destroying the population from within.” He argued that the criticism stems more from his willingness to speak openly about societal problems than the remarks themselves, asserting: “A healthy society and a healthy Armenia, in every sense, will be our main goal.”

Strong Armenia was founded following the arrest of Samvel Karapetyan, Sargis’s father and Russian-Armenian billionaire worth $4.4 billion, who faced charges of illegally calling to seize power, as well as allegations of tax evasion and money laundering, which he denies. The party is expected to announce its prime ministerial candidate on February 12, with local reports suggesting it could be Samvel’s nephew, Narek Karapetyan.

Polling currently places Strong Armenia second with 13% support, behind the ruling Civil Contract party at 17%, while nearly half of the electorate remains undecided. Sargis Karapetyan also claimed to The New York Post that Armenia lacks a “true justice system” for those opposing the current prime minister, adding that nearly all significant political figures have faced imprisonment under the current regime.