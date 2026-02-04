US special envoy visits Abu Dhabi ahead of Ukraine peace talks

4 February 2026 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Whitkoff, has arrived in Abu Dhabi to participate in the second round of negotiations aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict, Azernews reports citing international media.

The talks will include representatives from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine, highlighting Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a neutral venue for high-level diplomacy in the region. Whitkoff’s plane reportedly landed at a UAE airport earlier this week, marking the start of his official engagement.

The upcoming negotiations are scheduled for February 4–5 in the UAE capital. These trilateral discussions are expected to focus on confidence-building measures, humanitarian assistance, and potential pathways toward a sustainable ceasefire. Observers note that the UAE has been increasingly involved as a diplomatic hub for conflict resolution, leveraging its neutral position and strong relations with multiple global powers.

This round of talks represents a continuation of international efforts to ease tensions in Eastern Europe, following months of stalled negotiations and ongoing hostilities.